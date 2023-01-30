The Project

South Australia’s Classroom Phone Ban Scheme Expands Across The State

Students returning to certain schools in South Australia will be under new rules banning phones.

Twenty schools in the state have implemented the phone ban scheme for term one, bringing the total number of schools under the scheme to 45.

While a quarter of the state’s schools have now banned mobile phones, all schools will need to implement the rule by the end of term two.

Schools in NSW and Queensland have already begun cracking down on phone use in classrooms, while state schools in Victoria banned them in 2020 to help reduce cyberbullying and reduce distractions in the classroom.

Speaking to Sunrise, former opposition Education Minister Tanya Plibersek said it is “ distracting for kids to have their phones with them in class”.

“Teachers are catching kids watching YouTube videos when they should be doing their maths. I think it is a sensible idea,” she said.

With NSW set to head to the polls, NSW Opposition Leader Chris Minns said a ban similar to South Australia’s could be “up and running” in 2023.

“(Putting) a ban in place should be quite straightforward because it actually enables teachers to make a distinction and say: ‘You’re not allowed to have your mobile phone,’” he said.

“They don’t have to decipher whether that phone is being used to research an algebra problem or to send a text message to a friend.”

