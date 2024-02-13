The Project

South Australian Schools Now Cracking Down On Fairy Bread In Lunch Boxes

South Australian schools are now cracking down on the iconic Australian snack of fairy bread in lunch boxes.

As the new school term begins, the state has issued guidelines using a traffic light system under the ‘Right Bite’ initiative.

And while the new guidelines don’t ban fair bread outright, they do advise parents to not include the snack at all.

Foods listed as ‘Green’ are the best options for lunchboxes.

‘Amber’ foods should be chosen ‘carefully’ by parents while the ‘Red’ category is divided into two.

‘Red One’ foods include things like butter, pies, sausage rolls, sausages, jam and honey.

While ‘Red Two’ foods cover deep-fried food, soft drink, and hundreds of thousands - which are used for fairy bread.

These foods should be avoided by parents in lunch boxes according to the guidelines.

