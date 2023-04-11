The Project

South Australian Parliament To Use Gender-Neutral Titles, Including For The King

Gender-neutral titles and pronouns will be introduced to South Australia's parliament as part of a series of workplace reforms.

Terms like "Her Majesty" and "His Excellency", which currently misgender King Charles and Governor Frances Adamson, will be replaced with "the sovereign" and "the governor".

The gender-neutral "they" and "them" will replace gendered pronouns, while "chair" will replace "chairman".

"The changes include important reforms to allow maternity leave, breastfeeding infants in the chamber and committees to meet electronically," a government spokesperson said.

"With record numbers of Labor women elected to the parliament, it makes no sense for them to be called 'chairman' when overseeing a committee."

The streamlined language policy is among broader reforms to the standing orders of the lower house, which include updated maternity leave policies and allowing video calls attendance to committee meetings.

The changes received cross-party support and will be formally approved by Governor Adamson before being introduced in the lower house.

AAP with The Project.

