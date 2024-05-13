The Project

South Australia To Look Into Banning Children From Using Social Media

Children under 14 could be blocked from opening social media accounts, as South Australia reviews a possible ban.

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas has appointed former High Court chief justice Robert French AC to examine the legal, regulatory and technological pathways for his government to impose a ban within the state's constitutional framework.

Under the proposal, parents would also have to give their consent for children aged 14 and 15 to access a social media account.

"Like most parents, I am concerned about the impact social media is having on children in our community," Malinauskas said in a statement on Sunday.

"We are seeing mounting evidence from experts of the adverse impact of social media on children, their mental health and development.

"I am determined to ensure as a government we are doing everything we can to protect our children."

Most social media platforms require users to be at least 13 to register an account, but the age limit is easily circumvented.

The proposed changes would be an Australian-first and follow legislated restrictions on children using social media accounts in Spain and the US states of Florida and Texas.

With AAP.

