South Australia Police Officer Shot Dead After Violent Incident Near Victoria Border

A police officer in South Australia has been shot dead after a violent confrontation at the border with Victoria.

Brevet Sergeant Jason Doig was shot at a property in the rural community of Senior on Thursday night.

Sergeant Doig and two colleagues, Michael Hutchinson and Rebekah Cass had attended the property at about 11.20 pm to investigate an accident. They were confronted by an armed man who shot Sergeant Doig.

His colleagues and paramedics attempted to save the police force member of 34 years, but he died at the scene.

Sergeant Hutchinson, 59, was also shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Adelaide for treatment. Constable Cass, 31, was uninjured.

The male suspect, 26, was shot by police and sustained serious life-threatening injuries.

He was treated at the scene before being flown to an Adelaide hospital where he remains under police guard.

"This is a devastating day for South Australian Police," Police Commissioner Grant Stevens told reporters on Friday.

"This is a tragic event that will have wide-ranging effects not just for police but people who rely on police for the safety and security they enjoy in our community.

"I can only offer my sincerest condolences to Jason's family and we hope Michael recovers quickly from his injuries."

With AAP.

