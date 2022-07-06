South Australia Law Change Makes It Easier To Use Own Container For Take Away Food

The state has been introducing bans on certain types of plastics since March 1, 2021, in an effort to reduce waste.

Single-use plastic straws, cutlery and stirrers, including bioplastic alternatives, were banned from March 1, 2021.

Expanded polystyrene cups, bowls, plates and clamshell containers were banned from sale or distribution in SA from March 1, 2022.

But the new laws aim to remove the liability from the restaurant if anything goes wrong with the food in a container supplied by a customer.

The amendment to the laws was introduced by Greens MP Robert Simms in May and said it is hoped it will help customers make more eco-friendly choices.

“But one of the big barriers they faced was this concern that they could be liable if someone brought in a food container and if something went wrong with that,” he said.

“So what this reform does is it makes it very clear that the business isn‘t liable.”