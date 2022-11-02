The Project

South Australia Is Set To Criminalise ‘Stealthing’ With Life Imprisonment

‘Stealthing’ the act of non-consensually removing a condom during sex — — is set to be criminalised in South Australia. Any person found guilty faces penalties, including life imprisonment.

A bill to outlaw stealing, reportedly committed against one in three women, passed yesterday in South Australia’s upper house and is now set to pass the lower house with government support. 

SA Best MP Connie Bonaros described stealthing as a "repugnant and disgusting act of betrayal".

"It should have been criminalised years ago," Ms Bonaros said in a statement.

A study conducted by Monash University in 2018 found that, of more than 2,000 people surveyed, one in three women, and one in five men who have sex with men, had been victims of stealthing.

Ms Bonaros said it was "more common than most people believe".

The amendment to the criminal law consolidation act defines stealthing as having occurred if a "person agrees to engage in the activity because of a misrepresentation (whether express or implied) as to the use of a condom during the activity".

Mums Spending Lots Of Time On Parenting Forums Found To Have Higher Stress Levels

