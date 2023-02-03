The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

South Australia Is Attempting To Steal The New Years Test From Sydney

South Australia Is Attempting To Steal The New Years Test From Sydney

The South Australian Cricket Association (SACA) have appeared to make a play to steal the New Years test away from the SCG.

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas has said he would support the proposal "if it advances the situation of South Australia".

The proposed move was first made public in the Sydney Morning Herald, with SACA president Will Rayner being quoted as saying, "We believe SACA's got a compelling case in front of Cricket Australia that shows that our premium product deserves premium scheduling.”

So let’s look at both the pros and the cons of Adelaide playing host:

PROS:

  • Sydney hosts arguably the world’s best New Year’s Eve party, and we have all seen the Michael Clark/Karl Stefanovic video enough times now to know that Australian cricketers love a party. Is it really wise to have them in a city with a party like that and expect them not to join in? What’s the worst thing that can happen in Adelaide on New Year’s Eve? They end up in a 24-hour bakery at 4 in the morning? I’m sure a pie hangover is better for a cricketer than any Sydney New Year hangover.
  • With the time difference, it gives everyone on the East Coast an extra half hour of cricket at the end of the day! So the news starts later that day; big deal, nothing is happening in those first few days of the year anyway.
  • It is meant to be the New Year's Test and this year, it started on January 4. Next year they plan to host it on January 5! January 5?! That isn’t the New Years test; if you’re at work and still saying ‘Happy New Year’ on January 5, you need to think of some more conversation starters because you have a problem.
  • Adelaide has better weather for cricket in January than Sydney. On average, Sydney has 9 wet weather days compared to Adelaide’s 3.

CONS:

  • Like all things in Adelaide (ask any touring band or performer at the Adelaide Fringe), the people of the City of Churches never really rush to buy tickets leaving the promoters stressing out about covering costs.
  • With Channel 7 hosting, Kochie will probably be on a lot.
  • The possibility of a commentator saying, “he dropped a chance there, let's look at the grahph”, and for some reason “Laygo” and not lego.

So with these very thorough findings, I find in favour of Adelaide hosting, but if anyone comes for the Boxing day test, I will protest on the streets of Melbourne.

The Wild Plan For Cruise Ships Being Used To Fix Australia's Housing Crisis
NEXT STORY

The Wild Plan For Cruise Ships Being Used To Fix Australia's Housing Crisis

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Wild Plan For Cruise Ships Being Used To Fix Australia's Housing Crisis

The Wild Plan For Cruise Ships Being Used To Fix Australia's Housing Crisis

Cruise ships took quite the knock during Covid; with the virus spreading on the boats like wildfire, the interest in stepping aboard a floating petri dish dipped dramatically.
Singapore Man Files Lawsuit After Being Put In The Friendzone

Singapore Man Files Lawsuit After Being Put In The Friendzone

Have you ever been rejected so badly that you decided to sue someone? Well, one man in Singapore has done just that.
Hundreds Of Queenslanders Lose Driver's Licence For Failing To Pay Outstanding Dog Registration Fees

Hundreds Of Queenslanders Lose Driver's Licence For Failing To Pay Outstanding Dog Registration Fees

It’s not just bad driving that can cost you your licence; it’s also your pets!
Sydney Named 10th Most Instagrammable City In The World

Sydney Named 10th Most Instagrammable City In The World

Beating out the likes of Tokyo and the Maldives, Sydney has landed in the top 10 for most Instagrammable cities in the world.
Every Episode Of Neighbours From 2012 Onwards To Be Uploaded To Amazon Prime Video

Every Episode Of Neighbours From 2012 Onwards To Be Uploaded To Amazon Prime Video

The iconic soap opera Neighbours will have cherished episodes uploaded to Amazon Prime Video on February 23.