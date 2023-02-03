South Australia Is Attempting To Steal The New Years Test From Sydney

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas has said he would support the proposal "if it advances the situation of South Australia".

The proposed move was first made public in the Sydney Morning Herald, with SACA president Will Rayner being quoted as saying, "We believe SACA's got a compelling case in front of Cricket Australia that shows that our premium product deserves premium scheduling.”

So let’s look at both the pros and the cons of Adelaide playing host:

PROS:

Sydney hosts arguably the world’s best New Year’s Eve party, and we have all seen the Michael Clark/Karl Stefanovic video enough times now to know that Australian cricketers love a party. Is it really wise to have them in a city with a party like that and expect them not to join in? What’s the worst thing that can happen in Adelaide on New Year’s Eve? They end up in a 24-hour bakery at 4 in the morning? I’m sure a pie hangover is better for a cricketer than any Sydney New Year hangover.

With the time difference, it gives everyone on the East Coast an extra half hour of cricket at the end of the day! So the news starts later that day; big deal, nothing is happening in those first few days of the year anyway.

It is meant to be the New Year's Test and this year, it started on January 4. Next year they plan to host it on January 5! January 5?! That isn’t the New Years test; if you’re at work and still saying ‘Happy New Year’ on January 5, you need to think of some more conversation starters because you have a problem.

Adelaide has better weather for cricket in January than Sydney. On average, Sydney has 9 wet weather days compared to Adelaide’s 3.

CONS:

Like all things in Adelaide (ask any touring band or performer at the Adelaide Fringe), the people of the City of Churches never really rush to buy tickets leaving the promoters stressing out about covering costs.

With Channel 7 hosting, Kochie will probably be on a lot.

The possibility of a commentator saying, “he dropped a chance there, let's look at the grahph”, and for some reason “Laygo” and not lego.

So with these very thorough findings, I find in favour of Adelaide hosting, but if anyone comes for the Boxing day test, I will protest on the streets of Melbourne.