South Australia Becomes First State To Legislate For An Indigenous Voice To Parliament

The Labor government's bill passed the House of Assembly in a special sitting on Sunday.

MPs applauded as the final vote was taken with the legislation approved on the voice, removing the need for a formal count.

A large crowd outside the parliament watched the broadcast and cheered as the bill was endorsed.

It will be immediately proclaimed by Governor Frances Adamson, Premier Peter Malinauskas and Aboriginal Affairs Minister Kyam Maher in front of a large crowd on parliament's front steps.

Closing debate in the house on Sunday, Mr Malinauskas said he acknowledged the legislation did not enjoy unanimous support in the parliament.

"But the debate that has got us to the point we are today has been extraordinarily civil, considered and courteous," he said.

"This is a momentous piece of legislation for our First Nation's people.

"It has been a long time coming, but a First Nation's voice will now be heard in the state of South Australia."

The SA legislation allows for six regions to be established across the state each with directly elected representatives.

Two members from each group will then form the State First Nations Voice, which can address either house of state parliament on particular legislations of interest to Aboriginal people.

Some administrative work remains to be done, including finalising the boundaries for each of the representative regions, but the state government hopes to have the system operational by the end of the year.

AAP with The Project.