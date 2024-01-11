The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

South Africa Accuses Israel Of Committing Genocide In Gaza

South Africa Accuses Israel Of Committing Genocide In Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has condemned South Africa's genocide case against Israel in Gaza as "hypocrisy and lies.''

Three months of Israeli bombardment have laid much of the coastal enclave to waste, killing more than 23,000 people and driving nearly the entire population of 2.3 million Palestinians from their homes.

An Israeli blockade has sharply restricted supplies of food, fuel and medicine, creating what the United Nations describes as a humanitarian catastrophe.

Israel says its only means to defend itself is by eradicating Hamas, the Islamist group that rules Gaza, whose fighters stormed through Israeli communities on October 7, killing 1200 people and capturing 240 hostages.

Israel blames Hamas for all subsequent harm to Palestinian civilians for operating among them, which the fighters deny.

The case, brought by South Africa at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Hague, accuses Israel of violating the 1948 genocide convention, enacted after the mass murder of Jews in the Holocaust, which mandates all countries to ensure such crimes are never repeated.

"Israel has a genocidal intent against the Palestinians in Gaza," Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, advocate of the High Court of South Africa, told the court in the Hague. 

"The intent to destroy Gaza has been nurtured at the highest level of state."

Tourism Campaign Asks Aliens To Visit Kentucky
NEXT STORY

Tourism Campaign Asks Aliens To Visit Kentucky

Advertisement

Related Articles

Tourism Campaign Asks Aliens To Visit Kentucky

Tourism Campaign Asks Aliens To Visit Kentucky

Using an infrared laser, a team of scientists and scholars have beamed a message to the Trappist-1 solar system 40 light years away, inviting aliens to come visit.
New Study Finds Women Less Likely To Be Given CPR In Public Over Exposure Fears

New Study Finds Women Less Likely To Be Given CPR In Public Over Exposure Fears

We'd all like to think if we went into cardiac arrest, someone would help perform CPR or grab the defibrillator. But for half of the population, that's not always the case.
Indulging In A Cheeky Late-Night Snack Might Be Very Bad For Your Health

Indulging In A Cheeky Late-Night Snack Might Be Very Bad For Your Health

Experts caution that late-night meals, a common practice for nearly 60% of over 34,000 surveyed U.S. adults, may have unintended health consequences.
Tasmanian Garden Wins The World’s Ugliest Lawn contest

Tasmanian Garden Wins The World’s Ugliest Lawn contest

Kathleen Murray proudly snagged the top spot in the first-ever World’s Ugliest Lawn competition, a global event stemming from a Swedish initiative promoting water-saving and eco-friendly gardening.
Teacher’s List Of Banned Words Sparks Debate

Teacher’s List Of Banned Words Sparks Debate

One teacher’s list of prohibited words, including “Rizz”, “Bruh”, “Period!” and “Big Dawg”, has sparked debate online on what is acceptable language in the classroom.