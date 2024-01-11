South Africa Accuses Israel Of Committing Genocide In Gaza

Three months of Israeli bombardment have laid much of the coastal enclave to waste, killing more than 23,000 people and driving nearly the entire population of 2.3 million Palestinians from their homes.

An Israeli blockade has sharply restricted supplies of food, fuel and medicine, creating what the United Nations describes as a humanitarian catastrophe.

Israel says its only means to defend itself is by eradicating Hamas, the Islamist group that rules Gaza, whose fighters stormed through Israeli communities on October 7, killing 1200 people and capturing 240 hostages.

Israel blames Hamas for all subsequent harm to Palestinian civilians for operating among them, which the fighters deny.

The case, brought by South Africa at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Hague, accuses Israel of violating the 1948 genocide convention, enacted after the mass murder of Jews in the Holocaust, which mandates all countries to ensure such crimes are never repeated.

"Israel has a genocidal intent against the Palestinians in Gaza," Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, advocate of the High Court of South Africa, told the court in the Hague.

"The intent to destroy Gaza has been nurtured at the highest level of state."