Sophie Turner Sues Joe Jonas For The Return Of Her Children

Actress Sophie Turner is suing her soon-to-be Ex-husband, Joe Jonas, requesting he return their two children to their “habitual residence” in England.

It has been reported that the Jonas Brothers singer had filed for divorce earlier this month after four years of marriage.

Jonas is “seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father”. He also said that he is “okay with the kids being raised both in the US and the UK.”

Turner’s petition said that the couple had planned to raise their children in her native England and that the girls “are both fully involved and integrated in all aspects of daily and cultural life in England.”

However, a spokesperson for Jonas told CNN that “the children were born in the US and have spent the vast majority of their lives in the US. They are American citizens.”

Apparently, Jonas also wished for Turner to “reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a more constructive and private manner.”

According to AP, the court filing says the children are “temporarily living with Turner in a Manhattan Hotel.”

“This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending,” Jonas said in a statement.

“When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst.”

