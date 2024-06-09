Son Leaves Mum Horrified After Revealing His Tattoo At Airport Gate

And from mum’s response, it’s safe to say she’s not a fan of surprises or tattoos, presumably the latter.

The video posted to TikTok had been titled, “POV: ur brother has been hiding a tattoo from mum for weeks now, and he shows her last minute bedore leaving to the state for 3 months.”

The mum’s reaction had been viewed 38.7 million times.

Credit to the young lad for choosing the exact point of the departure gate to let Mum know he’d recently been inked on the forearm by rolling up his sleeve and giving her a cheeky goodbye wave, knowing full well she’d be unable to pursue.

These days, I think it’s probably more common to have tattoos than not, the real concern for me would be not being able to reveal to my mother that I’d gotten a tattoo until I was leaving the country.