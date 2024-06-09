The Project

Son Leaves Mum Horrified After Revealing His Tattoo At Airport Gate

An Aussie mum was left horrified and upset after her son revealed his tattoo at the departure gates at an international airport.

And from mum’s response, it’s safe to say she’s not a fan of surprises or tattoos, presumably the latter. 

The video posted to TikTok had been titled, “POV: ur brother has been hiding a tattoo from mum for weeks now, and he shows her last minute bedore leaving to the state for 3 months.”

The mum’s reaction had been viewed 38.7 million times. 

Credit to the young lad for choosing the exact point of the departure gate to let Mum know he’d recently been inked on the forearm by rolling up his sleeve and giving her a cheeky goodbye wave, knowing full well she’d be unable to pursue.  

These days, I think it’s probably more common to have tattoos than not, the real concern for me would be not being able to reveal to my mother that I’d gotten a tattoo until I was leaving the country. 

@hollystuartt @josh ♬ original sound - holly stuart
Peter Dutton To Abandon Australia's 2030 Emission Targets If Elected
NEXT STORY
We don't yet know when the next election will be, but election promises are heating up, and so is the planet.
She became the most recognisable face of Israel's music festival massacre.
Companies, from Peugeot to Marlboro, are finding that their international customers are frequently struggling with pronouncing the names of these iconic brands.
Spanish racewalker Laura García-Caro celebrated a little too early, captured raising her hand and smiling as her Ukrainian rival Lyudmyla Olyanovska overtook her with just two metres of the race to go.
Heinz has revealed the unconventional uses some people use for its Salad Cream, including as a foot cream and massage oil.