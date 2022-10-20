The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Something Called 'FaceGym' Is Coming To Australia

Something Called 'FaceGym' Is Coming To Australia

Celebrity-favourite face "fitness" trend sweeping the U.S. and U.K. is about to arrive in Australia.

When you thought the beauty industry couldn't humiliate us any further, you can now pay someone to hit you in your face.

FaceGym is a cutting-edge facility that uses different facials, including face pummeling, to shape your skin and remove extra fluid.

The fitness trend has been trending in the UK and US but now is set to come to Australia. A new studio will be launching in January 2023.

George Street in Sydney will house the FaceGym's first Australian studio, and the merchandise will also be sold online.

Although it sounds embarrassing, it was created to empower and provide alternative beauty options for ageing women.

Inge Theron, a former beauty writer, founded the company because she wanted to provide women with a more natural option to facelifts and injectables that would allow them to age gracefully.

"If you've ever gone to a Bootcamp or worked out your body, you know the great benefits you get from regular workouts, the muscles strengthen, and the skin becomes tighter and healthier - it's exactly the same for your face too," Theron told Daily Mail.

The facials are supposedly made to give your skin a "high-powered workout" using various equipment, creams, and massage in order to "kickstart" its metabolism and train over 40 forgotten muscles in the face.

If you're thinking this all sounds a bit silly, then ask yourself, 'when was the last time you remembered your face's 40 muscles?'

Ok, you're right. It still sounds silly.

Anyway, the treatment has been labelled "weird" and "intense" by customers, but they are thrilled with the results.

Many customers vouch for the at-home methods and claim to notice "wonderful" results in just 14 days.

The price of facials has not yet been disclosed in Australia, although they can cost anywhere from £55 (AU$98) and £240 (AU$430) in the U.K.

Brazilian Man Breaks World Record For Farthest Eyeball Pop
NEXT STORY

Brazilian Man Breaks World Record For Farthest Eyeball Pop

Advertisement

Related Articles

Brazilian Man Breaks World Record For Farthest Eyeball Pop

Brazilian Man Breaks World Record For Farthest Eyeball Pop

It’s a skill that makes your eyes water, but one that has landed a man from Brazil the Guinness World Record for farthest eyeball pop.
Exercising With A Friend Could Be The Key to Finding Fitness Motivation

Exercising With A Friend Could Be The Key to Finding Fitness Motivation

Want to kickstart a fitness regime? Well, researchers have found the best way to start exercising is with an active friend.
Man Fined $2,300 After Bystander Photographs Him Feeding A Dingo

Man Fined $2,300 After Bystander Photographs Him Feeding A Dingo

An Australian tourist has learned the hard way there is a large fine for getting up close and personal with dingoes.
Report Finds Australia's Covid-19 Response 'Failed' Vulnerable People

Report Finds Australia's Covid-19 Response 'Failed' Vulnerable People

A new report into Australia's response to Covid-19 found it failed the nation's vulnerable people and, in many cases, amounted to overreach.
Health Experts Explain Why We Shouldn’t Be Kissing Our Dogs On Their Mouth

Health Experts Explain Why We Shouldn’t Be Kissing Our Dogs On Their Mouth

Most of us with dogs treat them just like any other family member, including giving them a few kisses and cuddles. However, health experts warn against kissing your dog on their mouth.