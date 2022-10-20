Something Called 'FaceGym' Is Coming To Australia

When you thought the beauty industry couldn't humiliate us any further, you can now pay someone to hit you in your face.

FaceGym is a cutting-edge facility that uses different facials, including face pummeling, to shape your skin and remove extra fluid.

The fitness trend has been trending in the UK and US but now is set to come to Australia. A new studio will be launching in January 2023.

George Street in Sydney will house the FaceGym's first Australian studio, and the merchandise will also be sold online.

Although it sounds embarrassing, it was created to empower and provide alternative beauty options for ageing women.

Inge Theron, a former beauty writer, founded the company because she wanted to provide women with a more natural option to facelifts and injectables that would allow them to age gracefully.

"If you've ever gone to a Bootcamp or worked out your body, you know the great benefits you get from regular workouts, the muscles strengthen, and the skin becomes tighter and healthier - it's exactly the same for your face too," Theron told Daily Mail.

The facials are supposedly made to give your skin a "high-powered workout" using various equipment, creams, and massage in order to "kickstart" its metabolism and train over 40 forgotten muscles in the face.

If you're thinking this all sounds a bit silly, then ask yourself, 'when was the last time you remembered your face's 40 muscles?'

Ok, you're right. It still sounds silly.

Anyway, the treatment has been labelled "weird" and "intense" by customers, but they are thrilled with the results.

Many customers vouch for the at-home methods and claim to notice "wonderful" results in just 14 days.

The price of facials has not yet been disclosed in Australia, although they can cost anywhere from £55 (AU$98) and £240 (AU$430) in the U.K.