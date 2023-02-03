The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Someone In Victoria Has Won $40 Million But Has No Idea Because They Won't Answer Their Phone

Someone In Victoria Has Won $40 Million But Has No Idea Because They Won't Answer Their Phone

Someone in Victoria won $40 million dollars in Thursday’s Powerball draw but… they don’t know about it.

The reason they don’t know yet is that they haven’t answered their phone.

The Lott spokesperson Anna Hodbell said, “Myself and the team at The Lott were ready to speak with Powerball’s newest division one winner straight after the result of tonight’s draw, but sadly when we called our winner’s number, it went to voicemail.’’

“If you see a flurry of missed calls on your phone, you could be the winner we’re trying to contact about the life-changing news.

“How exciting would it be to discover you’ve won $40 million at the end of the working week. There’d be no better way to enter the weekend!

“We’re urging all Powerball players who purchased an entry into tonight’s draw to check their tickets as soon as possible.

“If you discover you are holding the division one winning ticket, contact The Lott on 131 868 to begin the process of claiming your multimillion-dollar prize.”

The Wild Plan For Cruise Ships Being Used To Fix Australia's Housing Crisis
NEXT STORY

The Wild Plan For Cruise Ships Being Used To Fix Australia's Housing Crisis

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Wild Plan For Cruise Ships Being Used To Fix Australia's Housing Crisis

The Wild Plan For Cruise Ships Being Used To Fix Australia's Housing Crisis

Cruise ships took quite the knock during Covid; with the virus spreading on the boats like wildfire, the interest in stepping aboard a floating petri dish dipped dramatically.
Singapore Man Files Lawsuit After Being Put In The Friendzone

Singapore Man Files Lawsuit After Being Put In The Friendzone

Have you ever been rejected so badly that you decided to sue someone? Well, one man in Singapore has done just that.
Hundreds Of Queenslanders Lose Driver's Licence For Failing To Pay Outstanding Dog Registration Fees

Hundreds Of Queenslanders Lose Driver's Licence For Failing To Pay Outstanding Dog Registration Fees

It’s not just bad driving that can cost you your licence; it’s also your pets!
South Australia Is Attempting To Steal The New Years Test From Sydney

South Australia Is Attempting To Steal The New Years Test From Sydney

The South Australian Cricket Association (SACA) have appeared to make a play to steal the New Years test away from the SCG.
Sydney Named 10th Most Instagrammable City In The World

Sydney Named 10th Most Instagrammable City In The World

Beating out the likes of Tokyo and the Maldives, Sydney has landed in the top 10 for most Instagrammable cities in the world.