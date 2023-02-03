Someone In Victoria Has Won $40 Million But Has No Idea Because They Won't Answer Their Phone

The reason they don’t know yet is that they haven’t answered their phone.

The Lott spokesperson Anna Hodbell said, “Myself and the team at The Lott were ready to speak with Powerball’s newest division one winner straight after the result of tonight’s draw, but sadly when we called our winner’s number, it went to voicemail.’’

“If you see a flurry of missed calls on your phone, you could be the winner we’re trying to contact about the life-changing news.

“How exciting would it be to discover you’ve won $40 million at the end of the working week. There’d be no better way to enter the weekend!

“We’re urging all Powerball players who purchased an entry into tonight’s draw to check their tickets as soon as possible.

“If you discover you are holding the division one winning ticket, contact The Lott on 131 868 to begin the process of claiming your multimillion-dollar prize.”