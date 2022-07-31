Somebody Just Won A $1.3 Billion Lottery In The U.S

Did you buy a ticket for the massive Mega Millions jackpot this week? Did you specifically buy that ticket in the state of Illinois? Did the ticket have the numbers 67, 45, 57, 36, 13 and 14 on it? Did you just win $1.34 BILLION dollars? If yes, then one more question: what are you doing reading this article?

On Friday night in the U.S. the Mega Million’s lottery was drawn. At the time it was drawn it was worth $1.28 billion but by when the next day rolled around the jackpot had actually gone up even higher to $1.337 billion (AU$1.86 billion). Which is nice.

Because when you win over a billion dollars, you’d like to have about fifty million in wiggle room. You know, just for fun money, to buy yourself something nice with.

This massive jackpot was somehow not the biggest lottery’s history. It had past $1.5 billion back in 2018. The whole $1.34 billion was all won by a $2 ticket that was bought at a Speedway petrol station in Des Plaines in the state of Illinois.

The Speedway petrol station is right near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, so really the ticket holder could be anywhere on the globe by now. And once they realise they’ve won $1.34 billion dollars they can go anywhere in this galaxy (once you get a billion dollars, that’s when they give you a spaceship, right?).

If the winner is smart they won’t let the world know that they’re the planet’s newest billionaire. Billionaires aren’t exactly beloved right now. Also, once people around you know you’ve got a billion dollars they’re more likely to ask to have some of that money.

“Come on, even if you gave me thirty million you’d still have over a billion leftover,” these hypothetically people might plead.

Whoever it is that has the winning ticket they should know that the chance of walking home with the jackpot was one-in-303-million. And they should also know that they shouldn’t spend the entire $1.337 billion dollars buying 668,500 more two dollar lottery tickets. You’re not lucky, you just got lucky. Now, can you buy all of us a boat please?