Some Labradors Have a Genetic Mutation Which Makes Them Fatter

According to scientists, some Labradors may be genetically fatter than others because of a gene mutation.

Dr Eleanor Raffan from the University of Cambridge told BBC News that some Labradors have a “double whammy” of having an unquenchable hunger while also burning fewer calories.

Dr Raffan led a study on the mutation of a gene known as POMC, which affects dogs and humans similarly.

"It shows us the power of our genes to change how we feel about food," she said.

"If we get dealt a genetic hand of cards that makes us feel hungry or always want to eat, it takes greater effort to stay slim.”

According to the study, labradors with the genetic mutation get hungrier between meals. They also use 25 per cent less energy while at rest.

"Dogs with this genetic mutation face a double whammy: they not only want to eat more but also need fewer calories because they're not burning them off as fast," says Dr Raffan.

She warned that it means owners of these dogs need to be extra careful about their dogs’ diet and exercise so they can maintain a healthy weight.

