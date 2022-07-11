The Project

Some Frequent Flyers Reckon Plane Meals Should Be Ditched

Some say plane food should be ditched – others like myself aren't so sure.

Penny Watson, a freelance writer, posed the great question: Should we ever bother with aircraft food again as we all begin travelling once more.

On a recent flight from Denpasar to Dubai, she described her meal as "fake food" that other travellers hardly touched.

She asked, "Wouldn't we just want to pay less for our flight?"

Paying less for a meal-free flight is something that currently exists.

I was recently on an international flight – I say international, but I flew Melbourne to Auckland, and it took 3 hours, and you better believe I was deliriously starving by the 1.5-hour mark when the food was served.

As the meals came out, I noticed not everyone was being offered one – it turns out some people had bought a cheaper ticket that didn't include a meal.

I had a meal ticket and choice of Beef rendang, Italian chicken (not sure that is an actual meal title) or vegie pasta.

Maybe those who didn't go with the meal ticket thought 'it's only 3 hours, I'll be fine.

I chose the rendang. And no word of a lie this was good. Really good.

As I looked around at the faces of those who sat meal-less showed a mixture of emotions ranging from regret to jealousy to annoyance.

Not being a sweet tooth, I offered away my chocolate brownie for both legs of my flight to a meal-less counterpart, and I have never seen someone's face light up so quickly – on both occasions.

They were beaming and thanking me non-stop, saying that the meal I had actually looked pretty good. I told them it was okay, but that's only because I didn't want to be someone who said this flight meal was honestly the best rendang I'd had in ages – that really would make me sound strange. What would they think I normally ate?

"Wow, this is so much better than the powdered eggs I had for breakfast".

I think the in-flight meal has its place.

It breaks up the monotony of long flights. It also gives you a chance to make a choice; provides some variety. Sure, sometimes those choices are Italian chicken, Aussie chicken, or Vege chicken – but It's better than being bored and snacking on mixed nuts trying to avoid the Brazilian nut for 14 hours.

Of course, it's not as good as a restaurant or home-cooked meal, but you have to remember you are at least 31,000 feet in the air and nothing really makes sense so the fact you can get a hot meal at all is amazing.

Like the planes, I say keep it up. Bring on the bread roll, yoghurt and fruit cups.

