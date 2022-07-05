Some Cinemas Are Banning Teens In Suits From The Minions Movie, Because Of The “#GentleMinions” Trend

The Minions movie franchise has been killing it at the box office after a 5-year wait for the new movie following The Minions 3, Despicable Me.

Teens on TikTok claim it’s because of them that the movie is doing so well.

The “Gentleminions” trend is essentially dressing like true gentlemen, in a full suit, and showing up to the movie in a group to ‘show respect’ to the film.

‘Gentleminion’ groups are typically boys only, of about 14-17 years old.

The trend has been widely followed on TikTok, with both boys participating and people spotting groups of them on the street, filming TikToks mocking them.

Compared to what some teenagers get up to in groups together, this ‘trend’ seems pretty harmless and in good faith.

Universal Studios even tweeted endorsing the trend, https://twitter.com/UniversalPics/status/1542910345982902279

Videos showing young people dressing up in suits to watch the movie in large groups and cheering loudly during specific parts of the movie have gone viral on TikTok, racking up millions of views in some cases.

The groups do not appear to be purposefully trying to upset or hurt anyone. However, many UK cinemas have said enough is enough and are banning teens in suits from attending the cinema.

A staff member at one cinema in the UK told the BBC they wanted to ensure the experience was not spoiled for younger children on their first cinema trip.

With some cinemas claiming they have had to provide huge amounts of refunds due to the disruption.

Mallard Cinema manager Daniel Phillips-Smith said: "It's been absolutely heartbreaking. We've had families who won't even go back into the screen when we've tried to sort it out, families leaving before the film has even started, and of course, the children have been in tears." The Regal Cinema in Wadebridge, Cornwall, posted a notice saying it would no longer admit "unaccompanied children wearing suits" to screenings of the movie.

But some cinemagoers praised the behaviour of the #gentleminions at their screenings.

Stace Woods, a teaching assistant from Surrey, said on social media that a group in suits when she saw the film were "so much fun" and "so well-behaved", adding they politely stopped bowing down and worshipping a giant poster of Gru so her children could pose for a photo with it.

https://twitter.com/rob_keyes/status/1543457909899763713?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1543457909899763713%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bbc.com%2Fnews%2Fuk-61988793