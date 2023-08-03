Somalia Apologies For Fielding ‘Slowest Ever’ 100m Runner

The time is the slowest ever recorded in the event at this level.

20-year-old Nasra Abubakar Ali took almost twice as long as the winner to finish the sprint.

She reportedly had no experience in top-level competitions before competing for Somalia at the World University Games in China.

Somalia’s sports minister, Mohamed Barre Mohamud, has since ordered the chairwoman of the national track and field federation to be suspended after sending the untrained sprinter to the games.

"What happened today was not representation of the Somali people... we apologise to the Somali people," he said.

Abukar is not the first Somali athlete to be in the spotlight for poor performance at a global sporting event.

At the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, Maryan Nuh Muse ran a time of 1:10:14 in the 400m.

While at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, Zamzam Mohamed Farah clocked 1:20:48 for the same event.