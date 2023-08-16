Solutions To Australia's Rental Crisis

Median rents jumped up by a whopping $225 last year as part of a 27% nationwide increase over the last three years.

More than 1600 Aussies are forced into homelessness every month, so how do we keep a lid on rising rents?

The Greens are after a two-year rent freeze with subsequent increases capped at 2 percent every two years.

This is a condition of their support for Labor’s $10 billion housing policy.

Some experts believe the Greens’ idea could backfire badly, while Anthony Albanese would rather risk a new election than have the states impose a rental cap.

“Strict caps on the growth in rents or an outright rent freeze risks being counterproductive basically because it will mean less housing available in the long run,” Grattan Institute’s Brendan Coates told The Project.

Coates believes an expanded rent assistance program can offer the same relief, without the knock-on effects.

However the need for more housing remains the biggest problem.

The housing market is another issue to consider.

The proportion of homes owned outright is at a 30-year low, as borrowers are stretched and first-home buyers are expected to spend up to 58 per cent of their income on mortgage repayments by the end of the year.

House prices are once again expected to surge next year as interest rates stabilise.

If you’re priced out now, you may never get in.

The underlying problem is a simple one: too many people and not enough houses.

Labour’s commitment to building 30,000 social housing properties falls well-short of the projected 250,000 new homes we’re expected to need by 2028.

To make up for that shortfall, experts are calling for a radical reshaping of our cities.

Australians are now tired of this stalemate. Aussies can no longer afford not to fix housing, and while there are no easy solutions, there are plenty of hard ones.

Do our leaders have the courage to deliver them?

The Minister for Housing, Julie Collins, spoke to The Project about the current housing crisis.

“What we can say is that we’re working with states and territories to make significant improvements,” Collins said.

“What we can do is move as quickly as we can and all move in the same direction.”