Solo Orca Caught Attacking A Great White Shark In Incredible Footage

The attack was recorded off Mossell Bay in South Africa.

The orca, named Starboard, was captured attacking and eating the 2.5-metre shark in only two minutes.

Starboard usually hunts with an orca named Port. The pair were named because their dorsal fins flop in opposite directions.

However, Starboard was in no need of assistance when taking down its rival apex predator.

This is the first time a solo orca was filmed attacking a great white shark. In 2022, scientists had captured two male orcas working together to hunt a great white shark.

Experts say that orcas like to hunt sharks for their nutrient-rich livers, which takes up a third of a shark’s body weight.

Esther Jacobs of the marine conservation initiative Keep Fin Alive witnessed the attack from the boat.

Speaking to Sky News he said “I saw Starboard approaching the great white from behind and my stomach dropped.

"It was actually then devastating to see Starboard thrust forward and grab the shark in its jaws.

"I couldn't believe how quick it was. It felt like a lifetime to see what I thought was this top predator get taken out so quickly and easily.

"Because killer whales are so specialised and so efficient at what they do, they often just take a specific portion of their prey and discard the rest.

"The liver is obviously the part of the shark they are interested in."