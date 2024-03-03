The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Solo Orca Caught Attacking A Great White Shark In Incredible Footage

Solo Orca Caught Attacking A Great White Shark In Incredible Footage

Observers were left speechless after footage of a great white shark getting attacked by a solo killer whale was captured for the first time.

The attack was recorded off Mossell Bay in South Africa.

The orca, named Starboard, was captured attacking and eating the 2.5-metre shark in only two minutes.

Starboard usually hunts with an orca named Port. The pair were named because their dorsal fins flop in opposite directions.

However, Starboard was in no need of assistance when taking down its rival apex predator.

This is the first time a solo orca was filmed attacking a great white shark. In 2022, scientists had captured two male orcas working together to hunt a great white shark.

Experts say that orcas like to hunt sharks for their nutrient-rich livers, which takes up a third of a shark’s body weight.

Esther Jacobs of the marine conservation initiative Keep Fin Alive witnessed the attack from the boat.

Speaking to Sky News he said “I saw Starboard approaching the great white from behind and my stomach dropped.

"It was actually then devastating to see Starboard thrust forward and grab the shark in its jaws.

"I couldn't believe how quick it was. It felt like a lifetime to see what I thought was this top predator get taken out so quickly and easily.

"Because killer whales are so specialised and so efficient at what they do, they often just take a specific portion of their prey and discard the rest.

"The liver is obviously the part of the shark they are interested in."

2024 NRL Season Kicks Off In Las Vegas
NEXT STORY

2024 NRL Season Kicks Off In Las Vegas

Advertisement

Related Articles

2024 NRL Season Kicks Off In Las Vegas

2024 NRL Season Kicks Off In Las Vegas

Just weeks ago it was the setting for the most-watched Super Bowl in history, but today it was the NRL making history.
Raye Smashes BRIT Awards Record While Kylie Minogue Wins Global Icon Award

Raye Smashes BRIT Awards Record While Kylie Minogue Wins Global Icon Award

Singer Raye has beaten the record for the highest number of wins at the BRIT Awards in one year.
Western Australia Becomes First State To Ban Single-Use Coffee Cups

Western Australia Becomes First State To Ban Single-Use Coffee Cups

Hundreds of millions of coffee cups are expected to be saved from landfill as the nation's first ban on plastic-lined takeaway cups takes effect.
Sydney Councils Changing Restrictions To Revitalise Night Life

Sydney Councils Changing Restrictions To Revitalise Night Life

In a bid to revitalise Sydney's suburbs and transform them into lively night-time destinations, local councils are shaking up outdated council restrictions.
Cambridge Academic Trapped In Medieval Tower Uses Eyeliner And Cotton Bud To Escape

Cambridge Academic Trapped In Medieval Tower Uses Eyeliner And Cotton Bud To Escape

After fearing for her life, a Cambridge academic escaped a medieval tower after being trapped in it for seven hours, using only an eyeliner pencil and a cotton bud.