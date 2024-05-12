The Project

Solar Storm Illuminates The Night With Glowing Aurora Australis

An unusually strong solar storm hitting earth has produced stunning displays of colour in the skies across the world, with no immediate reports of disruptions to power and communications.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a rare severe geomagnetic storm warning when a solar outburst reached earth on Saturday AEST sooner than anticipated. 

Australians skies were treated to Aurora australis, with the southern lights illuminating the night sky in vivid pinks, purples and oranges.

People in Victoria, Tasmania and South Australia had the best vantage points, while those across the Tasman in New Zealand also had a great view.

On the other side of the world, the effects of the northern lights, which were prominently on display in the UK, were due to last through the weekend and possibly into next week.

The administration alerted operators of power plants and spacecraft in orbit, as well as the Federal Emergency Management Agency, to take precautions.

"For most people here on planet earth, they won't have to do anything," said Rob Steenburgh, a scientist with the administration's Space Weather Prediction Centre.

The storm could produce northern lights as far south in the US as Alabama and northern California, the administration said. 

But it was hard to predict and experts stressed it would not be the dramatic curtains of colour normally associated with the northern lights, but more like splashes of greenish hues.

With AAP.

