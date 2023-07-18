The Project

Sofia Vergara And Joe Manganiello Split After Seven Years Of Marriage

The Modern Family star Sofia Vergara announces divorce from Magic Mike husband Joe Manganiello.

The pair confirmed the separation in a joint statement, telling Page Six: 

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for the respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

Vergara is currently celebrating her 51st birthday with friends on Italy’s Amalfi Coast, posting a series of swimwear pics to Instagram ahead of the news breaking on Monday. 

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara)

Manganiello’s absence did not go unnoticed by followers, many wondering why he hadn’t accompanied her on holiday. 

The pair first met in 2014 at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner before marrying the following year.

