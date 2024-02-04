Social Media Users Reminisce About The Old Facebook As The Platform Turns 20

Founded on February 4, 2004, by Mark Zuckerberg and his college roommates, it initially aimed to replace Harvard University's paper-based student profiles.

Accessible only to university students initially, it eventually opened to the public in 2006, marking significant changes. The site dropped the "The" in its name after a $200,000 domain purchase and introduced the first version of the Newsfeed, making it possible for users to see every time someone changed a detail on their profile.

Despite initial user outrage over privacy concerns, the Newsfeed became a defining feature of the site. The iconic poke button, designed with no specific purpose (other than annoying people) also gained popularity.

The year 2008 saw pivotal developments, including Facebook Chat, the Wall, and the first iPhone app. Subsequent years brought cosmetic updates, real-time timeline changes, and the introduction of a notifications tab in 2010.

A major overhaul in 2011 introduced the 'Timeline' which allowed users to display a visual chronology that told the entire story of their life. This version of the site is similar to what we use today.

Live video with Facebook Live in 2015, the Marketplace in 2016, and the short video service 'Reels' in 2022 reflect its adaptation to changing trends online.

However, recent updates, like filters, in-app cameras, and Facebook Stories, drew inspiration from rivals, most notably Snapchat.

These days, Facebook's Newsfeed is driven by advances in algorithms which have dramatically transformed the user experience, emphasising ads, suggested content, and accounts that users haven't chosen to follow.

Facebook has recently faced scrutiny by the US Senate, with allegations of promoting harmful and inflammatory content. At a recent hearing, Zuckerberg acknowledged concerns, apologising for any harm caused to young users while emphasising the company's commitment to their protection.

From its humble beginnings in a Harvard dorm room, Facebook has had a turbulent 20 years. Who knows what the future holds, but one thing's for sure, Mark Zuckerberg will be doing whatever he can to make sure we keep logging on.