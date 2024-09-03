The Project

Social Media Blamed As Study Finds Teens Are Becoming More Stressed

More than half of young Queenslanders are feeling stressed and anxious, with health experts warning the sharp mental health decline is a result of social media.

Research by Health and Wellbeing Queensland revealed that nine in 10 people aged between 14 and 25 have experienced a negative change in their wellbeing in the past year.

Young people report feeling more stressed and anxious, having lower energy than usual, putting on weight and feeling less resilient.

Over half of the 1424 young Queenslanders who were surveyed felt tired for no reason and that everything was an effort over a four-week period.

It also found one in 10 felt depressed all the time.

"Young Queenslanders, who should be our most vibrant, energetic and hopeful generation, are struggling," Health and Wellbeing Queensland deputy chief executive Gemma Hodgetts said on Tuesday.

The research suggested that increased stress and poorer diets may be negatively impacting the mental health of the younger generation.

Women and girls aged 14 to 25 are also more likely to experience poorer wellbeing impacts.

Ms Hodgetts warned the stark numbers are a red flag of a generation burnt out and in need of help.

The state's chief health officer called the mental health trend a public health crisis.

"This looks exactly like an epidemic where a virus was introduced into young people in 2010 around 2010, and it has been spreading ever since," John Gerrard told ABC Radio.

"It looks exactly like an epidemic."

Dr Gerrard blamed social media as the instigator of the decline of mental health among young people and said action needs to start now.

"Whether this involves legislation or whether this is something that is done by communities, I'm not sure about that," Dr Gerrard said.

"But the number one thing we need to be doing ... is to be talking about it until such time as the community understands this problem and we agree on how to tackle it."

Ms Hodgetts echoed the call for action, saying 75 per cent of mental disorders emerge before age 24, so help is needed immediately to support the wellbeing of Queenslanders given the concerning decline in mental health.

The Queensland government has committed $308.8 million in mental health support funding and unveiled a new $9 million grants program to invest in community-based initiatives to back young people's wellbeing.

With AAP.

