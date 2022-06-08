The Project

Socceroos Win Vital Game & Are Now One Game Away From The World Cup

Ajdin Hrustic’s 84th-minute heroics have earned the Socceroos a spot in the final round of World Cup play-offs.

The Socceroos beat the United Arab Emirates 2-1 in Qatar overnight, booking a winner-take-all play off against Peru next week.

The winner of next week’s tie will take the final spot in Group D at the World Cup, with France, Denmark and Tunisia.

Hrustic's powerful strike from the edge of the penalty area, which took a big deflection on its way in, continues a monumental period in his career after helping German club, Eintracht Frankfurt, lift their first European trophy in 42 years last month.

Speaking after the match, Hrustic said the team does not “need to have fear” against the Peruvians, despite their world ranking of 22.

"We're preparing well and we deserved this win,” he said.

"We're going to prepare for the next game, we've got some time and time is always great.

"We can work on our defensive tactics and our offensive tactics and then I think it will pay off at the end."With AAP.

