Socceroos To Face South Korea In Quarter-Finals Of The Asian Cup

The well-rested Socceroos will take on familiar foes South Korea for a spot in the Asian Cup semi-finals after Jurgen Klinsmann's side won a penalty shoot-out to overcome Saudi Arabia in the round of 16.

The South Koreans teed up a rematch of the 2015 Asian Cup final, which Australia won on home soil, with a dramatic comeback victory in Qatar - taking the shoot-out 4-2 after a 1-1 draw.

But - to the delight of Socceroos coach Graham Arnold and his players, who already had two days' extra rest after beating Indonesia on Sunday - they did it the long way.

Australia will have had 53.5 hours more recovery time than South Korea heading into the quarter-final at Al Janoub Stadium on Friday night (Saturday AEDT).

"This is a little bit unfair but we don't care about that," winning penalty taker Hwang Hee-chan said.

"We keep pushing and we can do better than today. We improved a lot.

"We trust each other. We understand very well each other and we can keep going."

Klinsmann again shot down suggestions he had been happy for his side to finish runners-up in their group and avoid a last-16 clash with Japan, saying, "I wanted to win the group and face whoever because of the recovery days.

"It is now that schedule because we didn’t win the group. So we have to pay that price.

"Now we’re looking at this 53-and-a-half hours and we’ll recover. We will recover. Because we have a good atmosphere, we have a good spirit.

"This tournament, there’s no easy games. But this win tonight gives us a lot of optimism, a lot of belief, and energy - which we need to beat Australia."

With AAP.

