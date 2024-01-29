Socceroos Through To The Quarter Finals Of The Asian Cup After 4-0 Win Over Indonesia

They will face either South Korea or Saudi Arabia on Sunday in Doha.

The Socceroos took the advantage via Elkan Baggott's own goal in the 12th minute then doubled it through Martin Boyle's 45th-minute diving header.

Craig Goodwin came off the bench to score an 89th-minute volley and assisted Harry Souttar two minutes later to complete the victory in front of 7863 fans at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.

Coach Graham Arnold believes his players are starting to play with freedom at just the right time.

"It was a tough game but obviously the quality that we've got up front came through," Arnold said.

"The improvements today was the individual belief and some of the actions the boys were doing. It was, in a lot of ways, more freedom from them and more relaxed.

"And that's what I want. I want them to show their individual qualities.

"It's good to have a great system of play, and it's good to have great attacking patterns.

"But I'd rather see these boys relax and show their skills and show their imagination - and I saw that growing today."

However there is concern about player Gethin Jones, who limped off in the 69th minute and was taken for scans on his groin.

