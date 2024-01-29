The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Socceroos Through To The Quarter Finals Of The Asian Cup After 4-0 Win Over Indonesia

Socceroos Through To The Quarter Finals Of The Asian Cup After 4-0 Win Over Indonesia

The Socceroos have progressed to the quarter finals of the Asian Cup in Qatar, after a 4-0 over Indonesia.

They will face either South Korea or Saudi Arabia on Sunday in Doha.

The Socceroos took the advantage via Elkan Baggott's own goal in the 12th minute then doubled it through Martin Boyle's 45th-minute diving header.

Craig Goodwin came off the bench to score an 89th-minute volley and assisted Harry Souttar two minutes later to complete the victory in front of 7863 fans at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha.

Coach Graham Arnold believes his players are starting to play with freedom at just the right time.

"It was a tough game but obviously the quality that we've got up front came through," Arnold said.

"The improvements today was the individual belief and some of the actions the boys were doing. It was, in a lot of ways, more freedom from them and more relaxed.

"And that's what I want. I want them to show their individual qualities.

"It's good to have a great system of play, and it's good to have great attacking patterns.

"But I'd rather see these boys relax and show their skills and show their imagination - and I saw that growing today."

However there is concern about player Gethin Jones, who limped off in the 69th minute and was taken for scans on his groin.

With AAP.

South Australia Is The Best Performing State In Economic Rankings For The First Time
NEXT STORY

South Australia Is The Best Performing State In Economic Rankings For The First Time

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    South Australia Is The Best Performing State In Economic Rankings For The First Time

    South Australia Is The Best Performing State In Economic Rankings For The First Time

    South Australia has overtaken other states on economic performance for the first time in the 14-year history of CommSec's quarterly assessment of state and territory economies.
    Kiwis Upset Whittaker’s Release ‘Choc’ Cross Buns In Australia First

    Kiwis Upset Whittaker’s Release ‘Choc’ Cross Buns In Australia First

    New Zealand confectionary brand Whittaker’s has released a new ‘Choc’ Cross Bun chocolate block in Australia, leaving Kiwis fuming that they’ve missed out on getting the Easter treat first.
    Protesters Throw Soup At The Mona Lisa To Advocate For ‘Sustainable Food’

    Protesters Throw Soup At The Mona Lisa To Advocate For ‘Sustainable Food’

    Protesters calling for “healthy and sustainable food” have thrown soup at the Mona Lisa at the Louvre.
    X, Formerly Twitter, Blocks All Searches Of Taylor Swift Amid AI Photo Scandal

    X, Formerly Twitter, Blocks All Searches Of Taylor Swift Amid AI Photo Scandal

    Social media platform X, formerly Twitter, has blocked all searches for Taylor Swift after explicit AI-generated images of the singer began circulating on the site.
    World’s Largest Cruise Ship, Icon Of The Seas, Sets Sail On Its Maiden Voyage

    World’s Largest Cruise Ship, Icon Of The Seas, Sets Sail On Its Maiden Voyage

    The world’s largest cruise, the Icon of the Seas, has set sail on its maiden voyage from Miami.