Socceroos Players Got Some Selfies With Messi After Dropping Out Of The World Cup

The Socceroos might have bowed out of the 2022 World Cup, but what a ride it was.

We beat Tunisia, Denmark and even France (if you stopped watching at the 26-minute mark), made it through to the final 16 teams and triggered several thousand flares to be set off at Federation Square over the course of the past two weeks.

Sure, it didn’t go to plan against Argentina, with Australia losing 2-1, but the players learned a lot from arguably the best team still in it, led by arguably the best player of all time, Lionel Messi.

The Argentinian captain scored the opener after finding some space in the box and looked dangerous the whole match.

The Socceroos definitely didn’t take it easy on him, taking him to the ground quite a few times, but after the game, they were pretty keen to snap a selfie.

Footage shared by SPORTbible shows a few Australian players asking Messi for photos after the match, which they later shared on their own social media accounts.

Keanu Baccus, Joel King and Maco Tilio were seen stopping Messi in a hallway after the match for a snap.

The players were pretty chuffed to get a photo with the Argentinian legend, and, honestly, good for them.

It’s not every day that you get to play against your childhood hero, and it makes sense to want a memento of the occasion.

But, as expected, there were people on the Internet who disagreed with these public displays of admiration.

“I think a lot of people would be upset still at leaving the World Cup to worry about a selfie with Messi,” one person wrote.

That might be true, but nothing is going to lift your spirits like getting a photo with one of the most admired players in the world.

Of course, the vast majority of people were supportive of the players.

“It’s not every day you see a goat or play with him… Those players one day will show these pictures to their grandchildren and tell them I played against the GOAT,” another person wrote.

Let’s be honest, it’s not as if Australian players are the only ones who want to snap a photo with Messi at this tournament.

Every team at the World Cup probably has mixed feelings about playing Argentina.

On the one hand nobody wants to face the South American powerhouse on the biggest football stage, but on the other hand, it does mean you might be able to snap a photo with The Great One outside the Argentinian changerooms after the match.

At the end of the day, it’s a nice reminder that players can be fans too.

Hopefully, those young Socceroos get to hang around in Qatar for a bit longer and snap some photos with some of the other greats still competing.

Photos with Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar and France’s Mbappé would also be great content for Instagram.