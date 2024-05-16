The Project

Socceroos Jackson Irvine Cancels Wedding Because He Was So Drunk After Promotion Celebrations He Forgot His Passport

Socceroo Jackson Irvine has had to cancel his wedding after promotion celebrations caused him to forget to take his passport to the ceremony.

Irvine led his lean St Pauli back to the top-tier of German football earlier this week, which was followed by two days of booze-filled celebrations.

On Tuesday, he was supposed to marry his fiancé Jemilla Pir in Denmark in a low-key ceremony in a government building.

It is Danish law that both parties must have a valid passport, and Irvine had left his behind, meaning officials wouldn’t let the couple tie the knot.

“When you’ve been drunk for 2 days and forget to take your passport to your marriage appointment,” she said, including three clown emojis.

“Let’s try again tomorrow (Party tonight is still on).”

Jemilla provided an update the next day, sharing a snap of the couple holding their passports on their way back to the government building to get married.

Image: Getty/Instagram/Jemilla91

