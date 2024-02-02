Socceroos Goalkeeper Joe Gauci To Join Premier League Side Aston Villa

Adelaide United is reportedly receiving an A-Leagues record transfer fee for the 23-year-old goalkeeper, with Gauci signing with Aston Villa through to 2028 in a deal seeing Adelaide receive $2.5 million.

The club welcomed their latest recruit in a post to X, saying “Aston Villa is pleased to announce the signing of Joe Gauci from Adelaide United!”

Gauci is currently at the Asian Cup with the Socceroos, and will link up with Unai Emery's after the tournament.

Gauci is expected to provide backup at Aston Villa behind first-choice keeper Emiliano Martinez.

The keeper thanked fans for their support, in a statement on the Adelaide United website.

“Thank you Reds fans, the support you’ve shown me over the last 3 and a half seasons has been nothing short of incredible,” he said.

“I would like to wish everyone at the club all the best for the rest of the season and I look forward to supporting the Club from afar. I really hope in the future our paths will cross again.”