Socceroos Goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne's Amazing Move That Helped Australia Head To The World Cup

By now, we have all seen the amazing goals,

The amazing saves,

The amazing dances.

https://twitter.com/siralexwengee/status/1536463167819329538?s=20&t=1--CaEMpZ9cnRJErFBi8fA

And the amazing Tony Armstrong celebrations.

By now, the nerves have settled, and the possible celebratory headaches have subsided, so we possibly need to look at one moment that may have been the reason Australia is heading to the 2022 World Cup and Peru is not.

And it all comes down to a water bottle.

It has been reported that Peruvian goalkeeper Pedro Gallese had instructions taped to his water bottle outlining each Australian player's preferred kick placement if the game came down to penalties, which it did.

This first came to the attention of many yesterday. At 12:48, Twitter user Sam Gowland tweeted this out “I was at the match yesterday, and I think it has been overlooked that the Peru keeper had instructions written on his water bottle for penalties. At the first chance, Redmayne threw it into the stand behind the goal”

And it wasn’t long after that the footage emerged (allegedly showing Andrew Redmayne tossing the bottle at about the 0:18 mark)

This does beg the question, does this cross a line when it comes to good sportsmanship? As an Australian writing this, I’m trying to stay impartial, but if this was reversed and the Peruvian goalkeeper tossed Redmayne’s water bottle, you can bet your life our sports shows would have it as the lead story (plus in today’s climate they’d also have an epidemiologist saying how unsafe it is during Covid to touch another person’s drinking vessel).

It more likely won’t go any further, but if it does and Redmayne needs legal counsel, I hope they invoke the Air Bud clause and say there is nothing in the rules that says dogs can’t play basketball/goalies can’t throw the oppositions water bottles, but we have to admit it is, much like his jersey, a grey area.

I mean, Andrew Redmayne, if you are going to dance on the goal line like nobody is watching when tampering with another player's possessions, be aware that all of Peru are now glaring.