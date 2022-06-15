The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Socceroos Goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne's Amazing Move That Helped Australia Head To The World Cup

Socceroos Goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne's Amazing Move That Helped Australia Head To The World Cup

Australia is heading to the 2022 World Cup and Peru is not.

By now, we have all seen the amazing goals,

The amazing saves,

The amazing dances.

https://twitter.com/siralexwengee/status/1536463167819329538?s=20&t=1--CaEMpZ9cnRJErFBi8fA 

And the amazing Tony Armstrong celebrations.

By now, the nerves have settled, and the possible celebratory headaches have subsided, so we possibly need to look at one moment that may have been the reason Australia is heading to the 2022 World Cup and Peru is not.

 

And it all comes down to a water bottle.

 

It has been reported that Peruvian goalkeeper Pedro Gallese had instructions taped to his water bottle outlining each Australian player's preferred kick placement if the game came down to penalties, which it did.

 

This first came to the attention of many yesterday. At 12:48, Twitter user Sam Gowland tweeted this out “I was at the match yesterday, and I think it has been overlooked that the Peru keeper had instructions written on his water bottle for penalties. At the first chance, Redmayne threw it into the stand behind the goal”

 

And it wasn’t long after that the footage emerged (allegedly showing Andrew Redmayne tossing the bottle at about the 0:18 mark)

 

This does beg the question, does this cross a line when it comes to good sportsmanship? As an Australian writing this, I’m trying to stay impartial, but if this was reversed and the Peruvian goalkeeper tossed Redmayne’s water bottle, you can bet your life our sports shows would have it as the lead story (plus in today’s climate they’d also have an epidemiologist saying how unsafe it is during Covid to touch another person’s drinking vessel).

 

It more likely won’t go any further, but if it does and Redmayne needs legal counsel, I hope they invoke the Air Bud clause and say there is nothing in the rules that says dogs can’t play basketball/goalies can’t throw the oppositions water bottles, but we have to admit it is, much like his jersey, a grey area.

 

I mean, Andrew Redmayne, if you are going to dance on the goal line like nobody is watching when tampering with another player's possessions, be aware that all of Peru are now glaring.

Use By Dates Could Disappear As U.K Supermarkets Move To The 'Sniff Test'
NEXT STORY

Use By Dates Could Disappear As U.K Supermarkets Move To The 'Sniff Test'

Advertisement

Related Articles

Use By Dates Could Disappear As U.K Supermarkets Move To The 'Sniff Test'

Use By Dates Could Disappear As U.K Supermarkets Move To The 'Sniff Test'

Some British supermarkets are thinking of scrapping use-by dates.
Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

Our Phones Could Be The Reason Why We Are Losing Our Memory

A new report has suggested that the increased reliance on our smartphones could be the reason for memory loss.
F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 Driver Guanyu Zhou Credits Halo For Saving His Life After Horrific Crash At The British Grand Prix

F1 driver Guanyu Zhou has credited the halo head protection system for saving his life after a horror crash during the British Grand Prix.
Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Health Officials Open To The Possibility Of Bringing Back Mask Mandates

Queensland Chief Health Officer John Gerrard has admitted there is increasing pressure to bring back mask mandates.
Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

The Wiggles have made history (again!) as they grace the cover of the iconic Rolling Stone magazine.