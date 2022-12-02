Socceroos Defender Milos Degenek Blasts FIFA Over World Cup Schedule

The Socceroos meet Argentina in a round of 16 encounter on Saturday night (0600 AEDT Sunday), just two days after their last game.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has described the scheduling as "madness" and Degenek agrees.

"It's something that FIFA need to consider, that we're not robots, that we are humans," Degenek said.

"And that we do need to recover and we can't just play day after day.

"We need a break as well."

The tight turnaround is compounded by the Doha heat, with temperatures at game-time rarely dipping below 30 degrees Celsius.

But the Socceroos actually have a slight edge in recovery: they played their last game, a 1-0 win against Denmark, four hours before Argentina downed Poland 2-0.

That gives Lionel Messi's world No.3 outfit no reward for finishing top of their group. The Australians finished second in theirs.

"I think it's absolute madness to play in nearly two days and a bit when we are top of the group, I can't understand it," Scaloni said.

"Those aren't good conditions but it's the same for everyone.

"We're first in the group. We could have had more rest."

The Socceroos are in the knockout phase of a cup for just second time, following the 2006 achievement.

And Degenek said they were fully focused on recovery rather than training.

"Not just me, especially the boys that played three in a row and they have the short turnaround now again," he said.

"But they will recover. They will get back and they will be ready."