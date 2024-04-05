The Project

So, It Turns Out You're Probably Pronouncing 'Chupa Chups' Wrong

Australians' worlds have been rocked after finding out that they've been pronouncing Chupa Chups wrong their whole life.

The confectionery is a Spanish creation, and it's pronounced 'Choopa Choops' or 'Chewpa Chewps' rather than 'Chupper Chupps', the way the rest of the world says it and will definitely change their ways after reading this.

Another thing you may not have known about the famous lollipop is that the logo was designed by famed surrealist painter Salvador Dali. The renowned painter sketched the logo on a scrap of newspaper in 1969 and the brand has used it ever since.  

So, will the mighty Aussies bend the knee and start pronouncing it correctly? Let's see what the comments on TikTok say. 

 One person said, "I could've gone the rest of my life not knowing that". 

 Another has the most Australian of all replies and simply stated, "Yeah nah, I'm not doing that."

 "Why would you tell me this!! Nope. I am choosing to pretend I never saw this," said another. 

 All is not lost though as Chupa Chups Australia's official website gives Aussies a pass. 

 The website states, "It's pronounced 'Chuppa Chupps/Chupper Chupps' in Australia. But there are plenty of other pronunciations around the world."

 Well, thank goodness for that. No prison time for me. 

