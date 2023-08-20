Snowboarders Injured After Chair Detaches From Thredbo Ski Lift

An investigation is underway after a ski chair lift plummeted to the ground in the Snowy Mountains on Saturday afternoon.

Two women in their 20s have suffered back injuries while a man in his 20s suffered facial injuries after one of the chairs detached from the Kosciuszko ski lift.

The two women were airlifted to Canberra Hospital by helicopter and the man was taken to Cooma for medical treatment.

Images posted on the internet show the injured snowboarders being assisted by members of the ski patrol.

It’s believed the incident was assisted by strong winds.

The resort released a statement saying none of the injuries were serious.

They also said the incident was being investigated by Safework NSW and an independent engineer.

"Thredbo can confirm there was an isolated incident," the resort said in a statement.

"No other guests or chairs were affected. Thredbo is committed to the safety of our guests and our people.”