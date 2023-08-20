The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Snowboarders Injured After Chair Detaches From Thredbo Ski Lift

Snowboarders Injured After Chair Detaches From Thredbo Ski Lift

Three snowboarders have been injured at the Thredbo ski resort after a chair detached from a lift.

An investigation is underway after a ski chair lift plummeted to the ground in the Snowy Mountains on Saturday afternoon.

Two women in their 20s have suffered back injuries while a man in his 20s suffered facial injuries after one of the chairs detached from the Kosciuszko ski lift.

The two women were airlifted to Canberra Hospital by helicopter and the man was taken to Cooma for medical treatment. 

Images posted on the internet show the injured snowboarders being assisted by members of the ski patrol.

It’s believed the incident was assisted by strong winds.

The resort released a statement saying none of the injuries were serious.

They also said the incident was being investigated by Safework NSW and an independent engineer.

"Thredbo can confirm there was an isolated incident," the resort said in a statement.

"No other guests or chairs were affected. Thredbo is committed to the safety of our guests and our people.”

Anthony Albanese Fails To Guess Price Of Petrol
NEXT STORY

Anthony Albanese Fails To Guess Price Of Petrol

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Anthony Albanese Fails To Guess Price Of Petrol

    Anthony Albanese Fails To Guess Price Of Petrol

    Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has struggled to recall the price of petrol, as fuel prices across the country exceed $2 a litre.
    Victoria To Pay $380 Million After Pulling Out Of Hosting Commonwealth Games

    Victoria To Pay $380 Million After Pulling Out Of Hosting Commonwealth Games

    Victoria’s fine for breaking its contract with the Commonwealth Games has finally been revealed as a whopping $380 million.
    Man Bans Girlfriend From Farting In The House, Claiming It To Be Unladylike

    Man Bans Girlfriend From Farting In The House, Claiming It To Be Unladylike

    A woman has revealed that her boyfriend has banned her from farting in the house after living together for four months, claiming that it is not ‘ladylike.’
    Taylor Swift Fans Swarm Restaurant To Catch A Glimpse Of Her

    Taylor Swift Fans Swarm Restaurant To Catch A Glimpse Of Her

    There’s no-one in the world right now with more hardcore fans than Taylor Swift, and that was on full display in New Jersey on Friday night.
    Prince William Apologises For Missing Women’s World Cup Final

    Prince William Apologises For Missing Women’s World Cup Final

    Prince William has released a video issuing an apology for his decision to not attend the FIFA Women’s World Cup final.