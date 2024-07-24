The Project

Snoop Dogg To Carry Olympic Torch Ahead Of Games Opening Ceremony

Snoop Dogg is set to be one of the final torchbearers of the Olympic flame before the Opening Ceremony of the Paris Games.

The 52-year-old rapper will carry the torch through the streets of Saint-Denis, the suburb home to the Stade de France Olympic Stadium.

"Saint Denis: last step before the Eiffel Tower. An international cast @SnoopDogg for the last stretch of the Olympic Flame," the town’s mayor Matheiu Hanotin wrote on X.

The torch was lit at the ancient Greek site of Olympia, the birthplace of the Games, before being carried across France by relay runners.

 
In June, Snoop Dogg took part in an exhibition race at the U.S. Olympic trials.

He finished third in a 200-metre exhibition race, posting a time of 34.44 seconds.

The commentators were quick to praise the rapper, saying, "34.44 for a 52-year-old? Ain't bad!".

He was also trackside for the men's 3000-metre steeplechase.

Turns out, he's the commentator we never knew we needed!

"Bunched in, and they are running slow; oh, he's jumping on top of the hurdle! You can do that?! That was a cold trick right there. I like that one. Went off the tippy-top," he said during the call.

Snoop Dogg is in Paris as a special correspondent for the US network NBC.

