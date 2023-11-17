The Project

Snoop Dogg Shocks Fans By “Giving Up Smoke”

The iconic rapper, known for his love of marijuana, has shocked fans by announcing his plans to quit smoking.

Snoop, 52, made the announcement in a post to Instagram that read: “After much consideration and conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke.”

“Please respect my privacy at this time.”

The reaction from fans in the comment was a mixture of scepticism, support and confusion. 

“Sometimes we gotta make hard decisions for the betterment of our minds and bodies. Fully on board with you,” wrote one loyal fan. 

“I give this 3 hours,” wrote a less convinced commentator. 

Snoop’s image has been synonymous with smoking marijuana throughout his decades long music career, with some commenters speculated whether a departure from smoking meant result in a departure from marijuana altogether. 

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

