Snoop Dogg Shocks Fans By “Giving Up Smoke”

Snoop, 52, made the announcement in a post to Instagram that read: “After much consideration and conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke.”

“Please respect my privacy at this time.”

The reaction from fans in the comment was a mixture of scepticism, support and confusion.

“Sometimes we gotta make hard decisions for the betterment of our minds and bodies. Fully on board with you,” wrote one loyal fan.

“I give this 3 hours,” wrote a less convinced commentator.

Snoop’s image has been synonymous with smoking marijuana throughout his decades long music career, with some commenters speculated whether a departure from smoking meant result in a departure from marijuana altogether.