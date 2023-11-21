The Project

Snoop Dogg Reveals Real Meaning Behind His "Giving Up The Smoke" Announcement

Snoop Dogg, who recently fooled people into believing he had given up marijuana when he declared he was "giving up smoke", has now revealed the statement to be the tagline for his new advertising campaign.

Last week, the rapper spun the internet when he declared, "After much consideration and conversation with my family, I've decided to give up smoke." 

Many were in disbelief, as the musician has spent much of his career with an image synonymous with smoking marijuana. 

Now, the announcement has been revealed to be a part of an advertising campaign, with Snoop debuting his new partnership with Solo Stove, a company that sells smokeless stoves and fire pits. 

In a video posted to social media, Snoop sits by a fire pit and roasts a marshmallow, captioning the post "I'm done with smoke. I'm going smokeless with @solostove. #ad"

"I have an announcement," Snoop says in the advertisement. 

"I'm giving up smoke. I know what you're thinking, Snoop, smoke is kind of your whole thing. But I'm done with it. I'm done with the coughing and my clothes smelling all sticky icky."

"I'm going smokeless. Solo Stove fixed that. They take out the smoke."

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

