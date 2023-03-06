The Project

Snoop Dog Just Had The Ultimate Backstage Party In Australia With Ed Sheeran And Russell Crowe

Snoop Dog has partied backstage after his Melbourne concert with Ed Sheeran and Russell Crowe.

A video shared of the unlikely trio show them having a singalong with a few drinks and having a smoke together.

‘RU NOT ENTERTAINED,” Snoop Dog cheekily captioned another photo of the three.

Snoop Dog also gifted guests a large gold chain, something he has been known to do in the past. Photos shared by the rapper show him personally putting the large gold necklace on Ed Sheeran, while the British singer laughs.

“Amazing. Mr Ed,” he captioned the picture.

Snoop Dog and Ed Sheeran are both on tour around the country.

Image: Snoop Dog/ Instagram

