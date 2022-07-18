Sneaky New Airport Hack To Get More Baggage On Your Flight Goes Viral

A new sneaky travel hack is taking over social media after some passengers try to sneak extra luggage onto a flight.

The trend took off after users on TikTok began filling empty pillowcases with clothes and showing themselves successfully sneaking extra luggage onto their flights without being caught.

One passenger said it was the “best travel hack ever” in a video that has now been viewed more than 25 million times.

“Pillow flies for free,” she added, as she stuffed the case with clothes.

The hack has prompted some to give it a go, saying it is “genius”.

“We are travelling from Canada to Mexico, and I want to try this especially because we are bringing the children,” one person commented.

“OMG this is another level – got [to] try this one,” another added, while a third wrote: “Smart move.”

Another passenger shared of video of her sneaking an extra 6kg of luggage onto the flight by loading her pillowcase with extra clothes, with the cheeky act saving her $118 in baggage fees.

But not everyone is on board with this new trend, with many concerned about overloading the planes weight.

“If all passengers do the same thing, I think the plane will be overloaded and risk your flight. Be safe mate,” one commenter added.

Australia’s Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) says that the pilot in command must ensure aircraft weight and balance are not exceeded by using standard weight calculations.