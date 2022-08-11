The Project

Smart Kitty Flap Blocks Cat From Brining In Prey

An entrepreneur developed a cat flap that locks if the feline is holding some prey.

A cat’s love language is gift giving; unfortunately, those gifts are almost always dead or mostly dead animals.

A tormented cat owner has developed a clever cat flap that will temporarily lock your cat out of the house while they are holding their prey in order to help stop this recurring nightmare scenario.

Jinx, his adorable mass murderer cat, used to bring in rodents at night and meow loudly to wake up Martin Rosinski and his partner, but Martin had had enough.

Martin who works as an app technical director added a camera and artificial intelligence (AI) technology to his microchip cat flap in June 2021, which allows it to detect the presence of prey.

If the prey is identified, the cat flap is momentarily locked and a notification with a video of the attempted entry is sent to the owner's phone. Think of the CTV footage they play of people committing crimes on the news but now imagine it’s a cat doing the crime.

He now aspires to create a marketable version of his prototype, called OnlyCat, by the following year.

My family had a cat growing up that would do this so we also had to think creatively to invent a solution. After 3 tiring minutes we made our cat an indoor cat only.

Of course, this only works if you want to stop the murdering entirely – if you simply don’t want your house to be a graveyard, you can go with the OnlyCat product. I actually think it should have been called OnlyCatAndMurder.

Now, throughout the day, Martin and his 33-year-old web developer partner Michelle get video clips of evil Jinx trying to drag her victims home.

'After having had the cat flap installed for a year, we have 42 video clips of her attempting to bring various bits of prey in - some dead, some alive and some somewhere in between,’ Martin explains.

That’s a lot of dead animals. Jinx really thinks her parents can’t provide for the family.

The engineering firm Transmission Dynamics is currently looking to market the product that might benefit other cat *owners.

*Murderer enablers.

