Smaller, More Intimate Weddings Are The Trend For 2024

A new report has revealed smaller, casual weddings will be the latest trend for weddings in 2024.

Pinterest’s global wedding trend report for 2024 found that couples are ditching big blowout weddings for more intimate and casual ceremonies.

Searches for “wedding dinner party” and “small backyard wedding reception” jumped significantly by 150 per cent and 300 per cent respectively.

Likely due to increasing costs of living, it looks like people will be skipping the aisle and heading straight to the courthouse with “civil ceremony” and “court wedding” also spiking in searches.

2024 will also likely see more casual wedding looks after searches for “simple wedding gowns” and “short bridal gowns” trending on Pinterest. Searches for “wedding jumpsuits” also soared by 1000 per cent.

Vintage wedding themes are also trending on Pinterest, while it looks like couples are moving away from neutral palettes, and embracing vibrant colours instead.

