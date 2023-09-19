The Project

Slippery Balls Becoming A Major Issue For Players At France's Rugby World Cup

A heatwave in France has seen a rise in humidity, and with the Rugby World Cup well underway, this is causing the players one very specific problem.

Many players have complained that the humidity has increased the amount of sweat and dew on the ball, with some players saying the ball resembles a bar of soap.

England player George Ford said, “You’ve got to understand how difficult it is out there. It may not look it from the stands or on TV, but it’s actually more difficult than if it was throwing it [rain] down – because of the grease and the sweat on the ball.”

England’s remaining matches are to be played on the French north coast, where conditions are a little cooler and drier.

“Maybe it will make a huge difference,” Ford said. “We don’t know yet, but for the first two games, it’s been like a bar of soap, that ball, at times.”

Two assistant coaches said the actual grip on the balls is fine and that any issues can be blamed on the weather conditions. Teams get the match-day balls for the first time the day before the game, when going through their final training session. This is the first time the balls are “kicked in”. So, the balls are close to brand new in terms of their grip by the time of kick-off the following day.

Temperatures and humidity levels are expected to drop next weekend, which should also see a drop in handling errors on the pitch. And if it doesn’t, then I don’t know who the players are going to blame because we’ve already established it’s not the ball.

