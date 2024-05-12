The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Sleeping With The Fan On Might Not Be Good For You

Sleeping With The Fan On Might Not Be Good For You

While many people love falling asleep to the sound and breeze of a fan, it might not be all that good for you.

According to Sleep Advisor, sleeping with the fan could cause sore muscles and joints, with the exposure to the cool air overnight causing some people to experience stiff or aching muscles the next morning. 

Fans also have the potential to dry out the air around you, running the risk of dehydration, dry eyes, asthma, bronchitis, sinusitis and nosebleeds. 

They also might cause problems for people living with allergies, as they can further circulate allergens like dust or pet hair through the air. 

It’s not all bad news though, with many people finding fans improve their overall sleep quality by circulating air through the room and making it less stuffy.

Others can find the sound of the fan comforting, similar to white noise, or of course just find it easier to sleep in a cooler temperature. 

If turning the fan on is a part of your night time routine, it could be wise to consider alternative options, such as a white noise machine or cooling pillow, to emulate some of the desired effects. 

The Chaotic And Drama-Filled Final Of The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest
NEXT STORY

The Chaotic And Drama-Filled Final Of The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest

Advertisement

Related Articles

The Chaotic And Drama-Filled Final Of The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest

The Chaotic And Drama-Filled Final Of The 2024 Eurovision Song Contest

If you weren’t one of the mad people who got up at 5am to watch the four-hour Eurovision final, shame on you.
Sydney's Warragamba Dam Spilling As NSW Cops More Rain

Sydney's Warragamba Dam Spilling As NSW Cops More Rain

Sydney's Warragamba Dam is spilling over after reaching capacity following a flurry of heavy downpours across the state.
Oprah Apologises For Decades-Long Involvement In ‘Diet Culture’

Oprah Apologises For Decades-Long Involvement In ‘Diet Culture’

Iconic talk show host, Oprah Winfrey, recently apologised for playing a significant role in perpetuating diet culture, expressing her desire to end the cycle of shame surrounding weight.
The Worldwide Average Screen Time Is Over Six Hours Per Day

The Worldwide Average Screen Time Is Over Six Hours Per Day

The worldwide average screen time has crept up three minutes from last year, taking the daily global average to 6 hours and 43 minutes.
Young People Aren’t Drinking Wine Anymore And Now Vineyards Are Struggling to Survive

Young People Aren’t Drinking Wine Anymore And Now Vineyards Are Struggling to Survive

So I’ve just heard through the grapevine that apparently there’s too much wine in the world and it’s your fault.