Sleeping With The Fan On Might Not Be Good For You

According to Sleep Advisor, sleeping with the fan could cause sore muscles and joints, with the exposure to the cool air overnight causing some people to experience stiff or aching muscles the next morning.

Fans also have the potential to dry out the air around you, running the risk of dehydration, dry eyes, asthma, bronchitis, sinusitis and nosebleeds.

They also might cause problems for people living with allergies, as they can further circulate allergens like dust or pet hair through the air.

It’s not all bad news though, with many people finding fans improve their overall sleep quality by circulating air through the room and making it less stuffy.

Others can find the sound of the fan comforting, similar to white noise, or of course just find it easier to sleep in a cooler temperature.

If turning the fan on is a part of your night time routine, it could be wise to consider alternative options, such as a white noise machine or cooling pillow, to emulate some of the desired effects.