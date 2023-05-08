The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Sleeping Like An Astronaut Is The Best Cure For Insomnia, According To Doctors

Sleeping Like An Astronaut Is The Best Cure For Insomnia, According To Doctors

Doctors say the best cure for insomnia is to become an astronaut, it's that easy!

Ok, that's not exactly what they're saying. But a sleep position developed by NASA to create some of the feelings of sleeping in zero gravity has been reported to help people who struggle with sleep.

The position can be achieved with extra pillows to elevate the head and feet above the heart while the torso remains in a downward position.

Alternatively, you can become an astronaut in the hopes you can nap aboard the ISS one day.

Sleep expert Dr Chris Winter told the Daily Mail, "Being in a zero-gravity position tends to be orthopedically better and easier on your hips and your shoulders rather than sleeping on the joints."

He went on, "When you're lying flat or supine, the acid flows out of your stomach because the stomach and the esophagus are horizontal. As you tilt your head upward, gravity keeps your stomach contents in your stomach."

He's a sleep expert; he should know. I'm not disputing any of it, but I would like to take this opportunity to remind you all that hammocks exist.

Hammocks will create that very position for you, and anyone who can sleep for more than ten minutes in one of those things is a lunatic.

Now, here's my issue with this and, indeed, all these studies and suggestions on which position is best to sleep in: they're stupid.

Who sleeps in the same position all night? If I positioned myself so my feet and head were above my heart, and by some miracle, I managed to fall asleep in said position, I'm still waking up with my hand tucked under my pillow, my bum sticking out the side of the bed and one knee close enough to my face I could lick it. That's just how it goes.

You Could Get Paid $1000 To Watch The Entire Fast & Furious Franchise
NEXT STORY

You Could Get Paid $1000 To Watch The Entire Fast & Furious Franchise

Advertisement

Related Articles

You Could Get Paid $1000 To Watch The Entire Fast & Furious Franchise

You Could Get Paid $1000 To Watch The Entire Fast & Furious Franchise

Ahead of the upcoming release of Fast X this month, finance and money site, FinanceBuzz, is looking for someone to watch all the Fast & Furious Movies.
Vegan Family asks Neighbour To Close Their Window When Cooking Meat

Vegan Family asks Neighbour To Close Their Window When Cooking Meat

A resident in Perth has received an "important" hand-written note from their vegan neighbours asking them to close their windows when cooking meat because they can't stand the smell of it.
Miami F1 Grand Prix Slammed For "Insane" Food Prices

Miami F1 Grand Prix Slammed For "Insane" Food Prices

F1 fans in Miami have been "taken for a ride" after discovering the exorbitant food prices the Grand Prix had to offer, some even saying it was giving "Fyfre Festival vibes".
Tennis Fans Fire Up Over Cake Sizes Following Madrid Open Finals

Tennis Fans Fire Up Over Cake Sizes Following Madrid Open Finals

It’s one thing for female tennis players to be paid less, but it’s another thing to be fed less.
New Butterfly Species Named After “Eye-conic” Lord Of The Rings Villain Sauron

New Butterfly Species Named After “Eye-conic” Lord Of The Rings Villain Sauron

A new butterfly species has been named after the villain in Lord of the Rings, Sauron.