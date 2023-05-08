Sleeping Like An Astronaut Is The Best Cure For Insomnia, According To Doctors

Ok, that's not exactly what they're saying. But a sleep position developed by NASA to create some of the feelings of sleeping in zero gravity has been reported to help people who struggle with sleep.

The position can be achieved with extra pillows to elevate the head and feet above the heart while the torso remains in a downward position.

Alternatively, you can become an astronaut in the hopes you can nap aboard the ISS one day.

Sleep expert Dr Chris Winter told the Daily Mail, "Being in a zero-gravity position tends to be orthopedically better and easier on your hips and your shoulders rather than sleeping on the joints."

He went on, "When you're lying flat or supine, the acid flows out of your stomach because the stomach and the esophagus are horizontal. As you tilt your head upward, gravity keeps your stomach contents in your stomach."

He's a sleep expert; he should know. I'm not disputing any of it, but I would like to take this opportunity to remind you all that hammocks exist.

Hammocks will create that very position for you, and anyone who can sleep for more than ten minutes in one of those things is a lunatic.

Now, here's my issue with this and, indeed, all these studies and suggestions on which position is best to sleep in: they're stupid.

Who sleeps in the same position all night? If I positioned myself so my feet and head were above my heart, and by some miracle, I managed to fall asleep in said position, I'm still waking up with my hand tucked under my pillow, my bum sticking out the side of the bed and one knee close enough to my face I could lick it. That's just how it goes.