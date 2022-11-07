The Project

Sleep Experts Reveal Why We Wake Up Before Our Alarm Goes Off

Have you ever wondered why you wake up right before your alarm goes off? Well, sleep experts have revealed there’s a scientific reason for it.

Do you tend to wake up right before your alarm goes off?   

  

Well, sleep experts have revealed that our bodies can sense time and waking time even when we are asleep.  

  

Published in the journal Nature Reviews Neuroscience, sleep experts explain that our body is controlled by nerves known as the suprachiasmatic nucleus or nuclei (SCN), a tiny region that sits in the middle of the brain.  

  

The nerves play a vital role as they control our body temperature, blood pressure and, most importantly, the mystery that is our sense of time.  

  

The SCN decides when you feel sleepy and wide awake during the course of the day.  

  

While the SCN triggers sleep and when you wake, a protein known as PER is what regulates your sleep cycle.  

  

The level of this protein rises and falls throughout the day to help indicate when to be awake and when to sleep.  

   

Scientists have revealed that for those who stick to a regular sleep schedule, their bodies will learn to adapt and increase levels of the PER protein right before your alarm goes off, trigging your body to wake.  

  

Essentially, only those who stick to a regular sleep schedule will develop the habit of waking up before an alarm.  

