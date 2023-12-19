The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Sleep Expert Says We Should Be Sleeping Naked All The Time For A Better Night's Rest

Sleep Expert Says We Should Be Sleeping Naked All The Time For A Better Night's Rest

A British sleep expert reckons that pyjamas are not needed, claiming that sleeping in the nude helps you fall asleep faster.

If you're thinking of buying someone pyjamas for Christmas, think again.

According to one sleep expert, we should all be sleeping naked, all of the time.

Sammy Margo, a Chartered Physiotherapist and sleep expert at Dreams said it helps you fall asleep faster, because your body temperature is linked to your internal body clock.

"Your body temperature plays a crucial role in the timing of your sleep," she told the Metro.

"It's linked to your circadian rhythm – the internal body clock which controls your sleep/awake cycle. Falling into a deep sleep is linked to cooling your body, so allowing your body to cool down by sleeping naked can signal to you that it's time to sleep."

It can also lead to a better complexion, as well as increased physical and emotional intimacy.

Margo said skin-to-skin contact helps release a hormone associated with "bonding and trust".

Mitchell Johnson Stood Down By Cricket Australia Over Scathing Comments About David Warner
NEXT STORY

Mitchell Johnson Stood Down By Cricket Australia Over Scathing Comments About David Warner

Advertisement

Related Articles

Mitchell Johnson Stood Down By Cricket Australia Over Scathing Comments About David Warner

Mitchell Johnson Stood Down By Cricket Australia Over Scathing Comments About David Warner

Former Australian cricketer Mitchell Johnson has been stood down from two speaking functions by Cricket Australia following his scathing comments against David Warner.
13-Year-Old's Christmas Wish List Worth Over $5600 Leaves People Shocked

13-Year-Old's Christmas Wish List Worth Over $5600 Leaves People Shocked

People have been left baffled by one teenager's opulent Christmas wish list that adds up to over $5,600 in products.
New Survey Reveals That Most People Do Not Think Die Hard Is A Christmas Movie

New Survey Reveals That Most People Do Not Think Die Hard Is A Christmas Movie

A new survey has revealed that most people do not think Die Hard is a Christmas movie, but if you think it is, it may give away your age.
Woolworths Removes The Iconic Aussie Jaffa From Shelves

Woolworths Removes The Iconic Aussie Jaffa From Shelves

Woolworths has confirmed they have removed iconic Aussie lolly Jaffas from shelves, leaving fans of the snack fuming.
Matildas’ MCG Dream Dashed By Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Matildas’ MCG Dream Dashed By Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

The Matildas’ hopes to play the MCG for the Olympic qualifier have been dashed due to Taylor Swift’s sold-out Eras Tour show, instead playing Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium.