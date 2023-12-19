Sleep Expert Says We Should Be Sleeping Naked All The Time For A Better Night's Rest

If you're thinking of buying someone pyjamas for Christmas, think again.

According to one sleep expert, we should all be sleeping naked, all of the time.

Sammy Margo, a Chartered Physiotherapist and sleep expert at Dreams said it helps you fall asleep faster, because your body temperature is linked to your internal body clock.

"Your body temperature plays a crucial role in the timing of your sleep," she told the Metro.

"It's linked to your circadian rhythm – the internal body clock which controls your sleep/awake cycle. Falling into a deep sleep is linked to cooling your body, so allowing your body to cool down by sleeping naked can signal to you that it's time to sleep."

It can also lead to a better complexion, as well as increased physical and emotional intimacy.

Margo said skin-to-skin contact helps release a hormone associated with "bonding and trust".