Sleep Expert Reveals The Exact Amount Of Sleep You Actually Need

Psychologist and neuroscientist Dr Lindsay Browning spoke to The Sun and explained just how much sleep we need and how our sleep needs change as we age.

Teens

Teenagers need between eight and 10 hours of sleep a night.

“Teenagers often get much less sleep than they need; this may be because they have far too many distractions such as tablets or TV’s, overscheduled daily routines, and sometimes little supervision.”

“Also important changes happen to the circadian rhythm of teenagers, making them more likely to have sleep loss."

“This is why teenagers can be perceived as “lazy” when they sleep in until noon. In teenagers, their circadian rhythm actually changes to make them want to go to bed much later (which is why they may want to stay up until say 1 or 2am) and then, they may sleep in until 10/11am to get enough sleep.”

20s

Early adulthood requires less sleep than teenagers but more than older adults. “It is recommended that most young adults in their 20s should be getting 7-9 hours of good sleep,” Dr Browning explains.

It seems though that young adults prioritise other commitments, their social life and work over sleep.

“It’s important that while you enjoy your active social lives in your early 20s, you also take time to slow down and think about what the lack of sleep might be doing to your health.”

“Also, to understand the impact of ‘social jet lag’ where weekend and weekday bedtime and wake times may be very different.”

30s

Although our brains may be fully developed by the time we’re 30, we may start to experience a whole other slew of bedtime-related issues. The recommended amount of sleep is seven to nine hours.

“By the time you hit your 30s, your brain is fully developed, meaning the brain requires a little less rest than it did prior. In your 30s it is likely that you have left behind the sleep habits of your early 20s self, but you may now be entering a period of new bedtime-related issues.”

“This stage of our lives is usually when stresses from work, finances and raising a family all start to kick in.”

“The same applies to mobile usage, often the content on our phones can be over-stimulating, both positively and negatively. Plus the bright light emitted by our phones reduces the production of the sleep hormone melatonin which can affect our ability to get to sleep.”

40s

People in their 40s should be getting seven to nine hours of sleep a night in order to stave off any sleep deprivation-related issues such as depression, anxiety, heart disease, and diabetes.

However, Dr Browning warns against sleeping more than 10 hours as that is considered to be oversleeping.

“Although at this age most people would have achieved some of the life goals they set themselves, there are many other factors which can cause sleep to be affected in your fourth decade, for example premenopause for women and the dreaded midlife crisis,” she said.

50s and beyond

You may have heard that older people need less sleep, and this is simply not true. It is still recommended that you get seven to nine hours of shut-eye a night. However, the older you get, you may notice that you start going to sleep earlier and getting up much earlier than you did in your 20s or 30s.