Skyrocketing Petrol Prices Lift Australia's Inflation Rate

OPEC, or The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, has 13 members and is referred to as the world's oil cartel.

Algeria, Angola, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Venezuela make up OPEC, with another ten members making up OPEC+.

Together, the 23 countries produce 40 per cent of the world's oil, with OPEC operating on the founding principle that the nations with the largest oil reserves should have ultimate control over production and price.

OPEC has the power to decide to restrict supplies, resulting in record petrol prices.

Last week, petrol prices in Brisbane hit a new peak of $2.38 a litre, overtaking highs of $2.29 in Sydney and Melbourne.

The price increases came as Saudi Arabia announced it would be decreasing its production of crude oil in order to boost prices.

For the last 50 years, the crude oil industry has made $4.7 billion dollars in profit every day.