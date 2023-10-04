The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Skyrocketing Petrol Prices Lift Australia's Inflation Rate

Skyrocketing Petrol Prices Lift Australia's Inflation Rate

Increases in petrol prices have been blamed for August's rise in inflation, with some economists raising concerns over OPEC's level of control.

OPEC, or The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, has 13 members and is referred to as the world's oil cartel. 

Algeria, Angola, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, Libya, Nigeria, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and Venezuela make up OPEC, with another ten members making up OPEC+. 

Together, the 23 countries produce 40 per cent of the world's oil, with OPEC operating on the founding principle that the nations with the largest oil reserves should have ultimate control over production and price. 

OPEC has the power to decide to restrict supplies, resulting in record petrol prices.

Last week, petrol prices in Brisbane hit a new peak of $2.38 a litre, overtaking highs of $2.29 in Sydney and Melbourne.

The price increases came as Saudi Arabia announced it would be decreasing its production of crude oil in order to boost prices.

For the last 50 years, the crude oil industry has made $4.7 billion dollars in profit every day.

Victoria Announces Plan To Broaden Vacant Land Tax
NEXT STORY

Victoria Announces Plan To Broaden Vacant Land Tax

Advertisement

Related Articles

Victoria Announces Plan To Broaden Vacant Land Tax

Victoria Announces Plan To Broaden Vacant Land Tax

The vacant residential land tax, which currently applies to homes left empty for more than 6 months in Melbourne, will be expanded to the rest of the state from January 2025.
Feros Care Statement Regarding Byron Bay Site

Feros Care Statement Regarding Byron Bay Site

Feros Care Statement Regarding Byron Bay Site
New Research Shows Mosquitoes Love Dirty People Who Drink Beer

New Research Shows Mosquitoes Love Dirty People Who Drink Beer

We all know that one person who claims mosquitos like their blood more than anyone else’s.
U.S. Man Breaks Chin Up World Record, Completing 1,010 In One Hour

U.S. Man Breaks Chin Up World Record, Completing 1,010 In One Hour

A 45-year-old man completed 1,010 chin ups in one hour to break the world record, which means we only have 1,009 to go.
Grimes Sues Elon Musk Over Parental Rights Of Their Three Children

Grimes Sues Elon Musk Over Parental Rights Of Their Three Children

Singer and songwriter Grimes is suing her ex-partner Elon Musk. According to court documents obtained by NBC News, the Canadian musician has submitted a request to legally establish her parental rights.