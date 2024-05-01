The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Skittles Offering One Person An Apartment In NYC Rent-Free (But They Must Like BOLD Colours)

Skittles Offering One Person An Apartment In NYC Rent-Free (But They Must Like BOLD Colours)

American fruit-flavored candy brand Skittles is offering a year's free rent in a New York apartment that has been fully decked out in Skittles-coloured interiors, designed by TikTok interior designer Dani Klarić.

According to the New York Post, Klarić has been described as a 'Maximilist'.

She completely decked out the apartment over five days with brightly coloured walls, wallpaper, and of course, Skittles-themed furniture.

The whole competition is to help celebrate Skittles' newest creation, Skittle Littles. The winner will spend one year in the vibrant apartment rent-free. You'll still have to pay for your own food, but I assume the cupboards will be fully stocked with skittles.

So, do you love Skittles? Do you want to live in New York? Are you completely fine with living in a place with bright, intense, almost nauseating colours? Well, if you are over eighteen and live in the US, head to the Skittles website. Get ready to taste the rainbow and smell New York.

Opposition Wants Aussies To Pay For Home Deposits With Their Super
NEXT STORY

Opposition Wants Aussies To Pay For Home Deposits With Their Super

Advertisement

Related Articles

Opposition Wants Aussies To Pay For Home Deposits With Their Super

Opposition Wants Aussies To Pay For Home Deposits With Their Super

With news today that house prices have risen for the 15th month in a row, home ownership has never felt more out of reach for millions of Aussies.
Dwayne Johnson Allegedly Costs Production $50 Million After Rocking Up Late

Dwayne Johnson Allegedly Costs Production $50 Million After Rocking Up Late

Dwayne Johnson's nice guy persona is taking a hit amid claims he's causing trouble on the set of his latest movie.
Reality Star Brings ‘Australia’s Best Kept Secret’ Chicken Salt To The UK

Reality Star Brings ‘Australia’s Best Kept Secret’ Chicken Salt To The UK

Made In Chelsea reality star David Templer has revealed that he is bringing Australia’s beloved chicken salt to the UK.
AI Priest Defrocked After Two Days On The Job, After Recommending Gatorade Baptisms

AI Priest Defrocked After Two Days On The Job, After Recommending Gatorade Baptisms

On Monday ‘Catholic Answers', the San Diego-based publisher of church resources, introduced "Father Justin", an AI chatbot who was stood down after just two days of dodgy advice.
Toddler Complains Of "Monsters" Living In Her Walls, Leading To Discovery Of 50,000 Bees

Toddler Complains Of "Monsters" Living In Her Walls, Leading To Discovery Of 50,000 Bees

One woman was left stunned after discovering 50,000 bees in the walls of her family home, with an enormous hive found in the spot where her daughter had complained of hearing a monster.