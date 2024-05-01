Skittles Offering One Person An Apartment In NYC Rent-Free (But They Must Like BOLD Colours)

According to the New York Post, Klarić has been described as a 'Maximilist'.

She completely decked out the apartment over five days with brightly coloured walls, wallpaper, and of course, Skittles-themed furniture.

The whole competition is to help celebrate Skittles' newest creation, Skittle Littles. The winner will spend one year in the vibrant apartment rent-free. You'll still have to pay for your own food, but I assume the cupboards will be fully stocked with skittles.

So, do you love Skittles? Do you want to live in New York? Are you completely fine with living in a place with bright, intense, almost nauseating colours? Well, if you are over eighteen and live in the US, head to the Skittles website. Get ready to taste the rainbow and smell New York.